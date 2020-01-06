Two members of the Salida High School boys’ wrestling team competed Saturday in the Pueblo South Tournament, where they went up against some big 5A and 4A teams.
Junior Colin King, wrestling at 120 pounds, went 2-2. Coach Steve Myers said King lost one of his matches to last year’s state champion.
“It was a solid match,” Myers said. “He (King) went after him.”
Freshman Drew Johnson wrestled at 132 pounds.
Myers said Johnson lost 2-0 to a tough 5A wrestler in his first match and lost 2-0 in his second match. He said Johnson had a minor rib injury and was holding back some.
“It was a tough tournament,” Myers said. “There were a lot of big schools and tough wrestlers.”
The team will next head to the Gunnison/Western Colorado University tournament Saturday in Gunnison, which Myers said will be a great opportunity for the team to see some higher level wrestling, as the tournament will have high school wrestlers on one side of the gym and college wrestlers on the other.
The following weekend they will compete in the two-day Florence Tournament.
“This is a tough tournament, and really shows you where you stand, both regionally and at the state level,” Myers said. “The team will see some good competition from all over the state.”