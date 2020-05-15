With its ski season cut short this year and uncertainties surrounding next season, for the first time Monarch Mountain is guaranteeing its season pass holders that its lifts will spin at least 90 days next season.
Otherwise, buyers will get their purchase refunded at a prorated level.
“We’ve never done that,” Monarch General Manager Randy Stroud said. “People want to know they’re going to get their value.”
He said Mother Nature defines their season and not a calendar, but people typically expect the ski area to open around Thanksgiving and close in early April, although Monarch has never promised that to anyone.
Monarch was open 119 days last season, opening early on Nov. 1 and also planning to extend its season before Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order forced it to close March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other years, Monarch has been open for 150 days.
Stroud said he thinks Monarch will be able to reach 90 days easily next season.
“I feel fairly certain we’ll be able to figure out the outdoor part of this situation,” Stroud said. “I think the ski industry as a whole has banded together to make people comfortable.”
Managing restaurant operations and occupancy will be more complicated next year, Stroud said, but he is optimistic ski areas will be able to figure out how to operate safely.
“I feel we’re certainly equipped as an industry as a whole with the right intellectual capital to pull it off,” he said.
Monarch has also lowered is season pass prices, increased the number of Monarch-only passes it will sell and extended the deadline to enroll in its payment plan to Sept. 1.
“We may extend it further,” Stroud said about the payment plan. “People need time to get back on their feet.”
Pass sales help the ski area keep folks working in the offseason, but Stroud said Monarch is “doing OK” because it was having a successful season before closing.
However, capital projects this summer, including thinning beetle kill trees and expanding its parking lot, have been postponed. Stroud said they eliminated almost $2 million in capital projects this year so Monarch could keep what’s most important: “our employees.”
The projects Monarch has been doing are mostly inside, adjusting rooms where people hang out so the resort is better situated to meet likely regulations.
The 17 partners who own Monarch also relinquished the portion of the net income they normally receive this year.
“Looking ahead, the skies look a little darker,” Stroud said. “The big question is will there even be a ski season next year. We don’t know. We feel confident there will be; this is just for peace of mind.”
Stroud also started a new blog on SkiMonarch.com where he intends to post weekly about what he’s learning on the industry side.
“I’m doing that so all pass holders feel they can get the truth about what we’re up to and what the industry is going through,” he said.