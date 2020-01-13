Records were deceiving for the Salida High School girls’ basketball team during weekend home games.
The Lady Spartans struggled against a 2-7 Pueblo Centennial squad Friday, falling 58-36. Salida, however, played even with 5-3 La Junta on Saturday only to see the Lady Tigers pull away at the very end. La Junta won the game, 44-33, to improve to 6-3.
Centennial improved to 3-7 while Salida slipped to 1-7 overall with the losses.
“(Pueblo Centennial) is a 4A school so they’re used to a different caliber of basketball,” Salida head coach Heather Eagen said. “I think that helps us realize our record can be deceiving as well.”
A slow start hurt Salida against Centennial, seeing the Lady Bulldogs score the first 9 points before responding. “The first six minutes were really rough,” Eagen said. “But then we played really well in the second and third quarters.”
Eight different Lady Spartans scored in the first half, but Salida trailed 16-6 after the first and went into the break down 26-15. Centennial hit a pair of 3-pointers to start the third and never looked back.
Against La Junta, Salida played with much more energy from start to finish.
“I think it was our best, complete game of the season,” the coach said. “Everybody is bummed because we could have won; but it’s good to have that feeling that we could have beat that team.”
No more than 2 points separated the teams in the first quarter. Junior Rachel Pelino sank two early baskets to give SHS a 4-2 lead. After freshman Isabeau Kaess blocked a shot, juniors Raley Patch and Jayda Winkler both hit shots to tie the game, and they later sank baskets to put SHS in front, 10-8 and 12-10.
La Junta, however, made a pair of free throws to end the first tied with Salida at 12.
In the second, La Junta scored 6 straight points to take an 8-point lead, 22-14, but sophomore Emma Wilkins sank a shot to stop the momentum, and later sophomore Ari Howell and Patch scored to get Salida within 4 points of La Junta, 24-20. A buzzer beater, however, gave La Junta a 26-20 lead at halftime.
Salida’s defense was also aggressive and forced lots of turnovers. “We talked a lot about that and we got some momentum with the turnovers,” Eagen said. “I was happy about that.”
Salida stayed within 6 points of La Junta in the third quarter and got within 4 points of the Lady Tigers to start the fourth.
Second and third chances, however, helped La Junta eventually pull away while Salida’s shots bounced in and out of the basket.
“If we do better at rebounding, we win that game,” the coach said. “I think we were just getting tired and giving them second and third chances. I also felt we were taking good shots, but they weren’t falling. That’s a defeating feeling.”
The coach also saw some good things offensively from the team.
“Our passing was much better and we cut down our turnovers a lot,” Eagen said. “We were running our offense, being patient and taking good shots,”
Pelino and Patch both scored 8 points to lead Salida against La Junta while Winkler scored 6.
Against Centennial, Winkler led SHS with 7 points, followed by Pelino with 6 and Kaess with 5.
Salida’s junior varsity beat La Junta by about 10 points while its C-team came up short. Both sub-varsity squads also lost close games to Pueblo Centennial.
Salida will play a pair of 3A Tri-Peaks League foes this week. SHS will play at Colorado Springs Christian School (2-5, 0-1) Friday before hosting Trinidad (5-2, 0-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.