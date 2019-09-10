Chaffee County 4-H members competed at the State Shooting Sports Championships at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
The first weekend of competition, Aug. 17-18, featured archery and muzzleloading rifle.
Chaffee County 4-H results for Week 1 were:
Archery Compound Limited – Juniors (117 total competitors)
20th: Clara Streeter – 165-0
59th: Ben Clayton – 141-0
Archery Recurve Traditional – Seniors (28 total competitors)
20th: Aiden Streeter – 143-0
Muzzleloading Junior Individuals (38 total competitors)
Sixth: Tristan Jones – 87-0
29th: Kaitlyn Jones – 39-0
Muzzleloading Junior Teams (14 total teams)
Eighth: Chaffee (Tristan Jones, Kaitlyn Jones) – 126-0
Muzzleloading Senior Individuals (56 total competitors)
53rd: Aiden Streeter – 20-0
The second weekend of competition Aug. 31-Sept. 1 featured shotgun: skeet, sporting clays and trap.
Chaffee County 4-H results for Week 2 were:
Shotgun Skeet Junior Individuals (89 total competitors)
27th: Tucker Tweddell
Shotgun Sporting Clays Junior Individuals (93 total competitors)
41st: Tucker Tweddell
Shotgun Trap Junior Individuals (119 total competitors)
38th: Tucker Tweddell
Shotgun Skeet Senior Individuals (104 total competitors)
93rd: Nathan Winter
Shotgun Sporting Clays Senior Individuals (105 total competitors)
98th: Nathan Winter
Shotgun Trap Senior Individuals (131 total competitors)
38th: Nathan Winter