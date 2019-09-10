Chaffee County 4-H members competed at the State Shooting Sports Championships at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

The first weekend of competition, Aug. 17-18, featured archery and muzzleloading rifle.

Chaffee County 4-H results for Week 1 were:

Archery Compound Limited – Juniors (117 total competitors)

20th: Clara Streeter – 165-0

59th: Ben Clayton – 141-0

Archery Recurve Traditional – Seniors (28 total competitors)

20th: Aiden Streeter – 143-0

Muzzleloading Junior Individuals (38 total competitors)

Sixth: Tristan Jones – 87-0

29th: Kaitlyn Jones – 39-0

Muzzleloading Junior Teams (14 total teams)

Eighth: Chaffee (Tristan Jones, Kaitlyn Jones) – 126-0

Muzzleloading Senior Individuals (56 total competitors)

53rd: Aiden Streeter – 20-0

The second weekend of competition Aug. 31-Sept. 1 featured shotgun: skeet, sporting clays and trap.

Chaffee County 4-H results for Week 2 were:

Shotgun Skeet Junior Individuals (89 total competitors)

27th: Tucker Tweddell

Shotgun Sporting Clays Junior Individuals (93 total competitors)

41st: Tucker Tweddell

Shotgun Trap Junior Individuals (119 total competitors)

38th: Tucker Tweddell

Shotgun Skeet Senior Individuals (104 total competitors)

93rd: Nathan Winter

Shotgun Sporting Clays Senior Individuals (105 total competitors)

98th: Nathan Winter

Shotgun Trap Senior Individuals (131 total competitors)

38th: Nathan Winter