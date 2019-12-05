With a brand-new roster competing on varsity this year, the Lady Spartans have a lot to learn. Head coach Heather Eagen, however, is confident the team we’ll get there.
“We’ll be fine because they all work really hard. It will just take more time to figure out our identity and what works for us,” Eagen said.
She said the team has been focusing on fundamentals more than the Xs and Os so far this season – doing passing drills and layup drills and working on their footwork.
Several players have also stepped up and emerged as leaders.
“I’m really happy with Rachel (Pelino), Raley (Patch) and Jayda (Winkler),” the coach said. “They’ve really stepped into that leadership role.”
As the team has stepped back to work on some fundamentals, the coach said those girls have been doing a good job helping out their teammates.
The coach also said she was happy with senior Zakiah Berry. “She always has a wonderful attitude,” Eagen said.
The team has some attributes that will make it competitive right away.
“We’re definitely going to be fast,” Eagen said. “Our goal is always be the team working the hardest and to keep that positive team mentality.”
With the defending state champion, St. Mary’s, and other perennial powers in Salida’s league, the Lady Spartans will see plenty of good competition this season.
“The league is always tough and the top is always loaded,” Eagen said. “I’m looking for us to be fighting for a middle spot. I just hope we learn a lot. Even when we lose, I hope we learn from it and get better.”
When the team starts its season against Del Norte Friday, it will be the first time Eagen gets to see how this group of girls performs in a game situation together.
“I’m bummed out our scrimmage got canceled because we’re going in fresh,” Eagen said. “We’ve still got some things to figure out, but that’s part of a rebuilding year.”
The coach said she is still looking forward to a good year.
“I’m excited,” Eagen said. “I know we have a lot of lessons to learn and figure out, but it’s fun, and we have a group of girls who are willing to work hard.”