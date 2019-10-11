by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School volleyball team took on league-leading Colorado Springs Christian School Thursday in Colorado Springs.
The Lady Spartans made some good plays in the contest but struggled to receive some hard-hit serves from the Lady Lions. On the strength of about 20 aces, CSCS won the match in three sets, 25-14, 25-12 and 25-10.
“They were a pretty well-seasoned team,” Salida head coach Haley Huffman said. “But we did good. We had some really good digs and some good passes.”
Salida took an early lead in the first set, but the Lady Lions served four straight aces to take a 6-3 lead. Senior Madie Patch got a kill, senior Jamison Batinich served an ace, and junior Sage Lau scored on a one-timer to keep Salida within 10 points of CSCS, but the Lady Spartans couldn’t get any closer.
Colorado Springs Christian jumped out to a big lead in the second set, leading 7-1 before sophomore Macy Mazzeo recorded a kill for Salida.
Batinich later scored with a ball that hit the back line, but CSCS scored six straight to start to pull away. Junior Quinn Burkley jumped out of the way to let a ball land out of bounds and get Salida a point, and later junior Raley Patch got a block. The Lady Lions, however, eventually won the set on back-to-back aces.
CSCS jumped out to another 7-1 lead in the third set. The Lady Spartans kept fighting, and several different players stepped onto the court for Salida, giving the team some new energy.
A Mazzeo kill cut CSCS’ lead to 10-2 and later back-to-back aces from Mazzeo got Salida within 7 points of the Lady Lions, 12-5. After CSCS went on a 9-1 run, sophomore Caitlyn Smith blocked a shot to slow its momentum down. Lau then got a stuff block and on the next play smacked a one-timer for a kill, helping Salida get into the double digits.
“Sage had some really good blocks,” the coach said. “They all did good. They had fun and worked well together.”
CSCS eventually won the third set to stay undefeated in the 3A Tri-Peaks League. CSCS is now 16-1 overall and 9-0 in the league. Salida slipped to 4-10, 1-8. Salida’s C-team and junior varsity also fell to CSCS in two sets apiece.
Next, the Lady Spartans will hit the road again Tuesday when they travel to Manitou Springs to take on the Lady Mustangs (5-8, 3-4).