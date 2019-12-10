Most of the Salida High School boys’ basketball team has been playing together for years. With only one senior on the team right now and two others injured, the Spartans will be led by underclassmen this season. The players, however, know they can lean on each other.
“We’re definitely close,” Myles Godina said. “Most of us have played together since the fourth grade year-round.”
“Even outside of school we’re always hanging out,” Gislason said. “Pretty much every day this summer we were at Alpine Park.”
That bond, and some experience from last year, has helped the team get off to a better start than last year. Salida beat Del Norte in its season opener Friday, 82-47, but lost a defensive battle at Pagosa Springs the next day, 50-35.
“It’s definitely a lot better,” Godina said. “Last year it took us a couple games to warm up. With my boys with me, we’re definitely more confident (this year).”
Fouling less and getting their shots to drop are two areas the players think the team could improve on.
“We just have to get our shots falling more,” Gislason said.
Its defense, meanwhile, is one of its strengths.
Talking and knowing where everyone is and their responsibilities are partly why their defense is tough, Gislason said.
Godina said he’s looking forward to every game this season. Vanguard and Buena Vista are two of the bigger games for them. “To be able to play (Buena Vista) at home is going to be dope,” Godina said.
Gislason said making it to the state tournament is the ultimate goal, but he just wants to see the team go as far as it can.
Having the right mindset and playing every game like they’re the underdog will be key to going far, Gislason said.
Head coach Donnie Kaess said he’d like to see the team finish in the top four of the 3A Tri-Peaks League so they automatically qualify for the league tournament and also have a winning record so they have a good Rating Percentage Index and can get into the state tournament.
“I’m just excited to see how they do,” Kaess said.
“It’s going great,” Godina said about the season so far. “There’s definitely nothing to complain about.”