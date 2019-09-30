The Salida High School football team found the end zone four times against Cedaredge Friday at home. The Bruins, however, were able to respond to the scores with big plays of their own, grabbing the momentum back and eventually winning the game 61-24.
“We played better than we did last week,” said Salida head coach Matt Luttrell. “We got better, which is what I wanted; it’s just not reflecting on the scoreboard.”
Cedaredge grabbed the momentum on the first play of the game with Dusty Emig returning a kick 91 yards for a touchdown.
“That opening kickoff killed us,” the coach said. “With a young team, it’s all about momentum.”
The Spartans answered back right away. On Salida’s first play from scrimmage, senior quarterback Zayne Walker hit senior Ben Fuller in stride for a 59-yard touchdown.
With the missed 2-point conversion, Salida trailed 8-6 at that point, but would take the lead later in the quarter.
Salida’s defense forced the Bruins to punt on their next drive, and sophomore Braden Collins got in the backfield and blocked the kick, giving Salida the ball at Cedaredge’s 3-yard line. Two plays later, Walker rushed 5 yards into the end zone to put Salida up 12-8.
The lead didn’t last long, however. On Cedaredge’s first play on the ensuing drive, Emig made one Spartan miss at the line and then took off for a 64-yard score. Another 2-point conversion put the Bruins up 16-12.
Cedaredge scored once more in the first quarter to take a 24-12 lead into the second.
The Spartans capitalized on a Bruin miscue in the second. On a Walker punt, Fuller raced down to tackle the return man who fumbled the ball. Fuller dove on the loose ball at Cedaredge’s 30-yard line.
Four plays later, Walker tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Brewer Matthews. The Spartans were denied on the 2-point conversion again, so even though both teams had three touchdowns at that point, they trailed Cedaredge 24-18.
Then, Emig broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run and later an 11-yard touchdown run to help the Bruins take a 38-18 lead.
Sophomore Braden Martellaro recovered a late fumble for Salida, but the Spartans went into halftime trailing 38-18.
Salida began the second half with a 10-play, 84-yard drive for a touchdown. Matthews, freshman Eddie Glaser, Walker and Fuller all made plays of 10 yards or longer to get deep into Bruin territory. Walker then completed a pass to Collins, who juked by one Bruin en route to scoring a 21-yard touchdown. After a missed conversion, Salida trailed 38-24 at that point.
Salida threatened two more times in the game, but Cedaredge intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line and later stopped a fourth-down attempt a yard short inside its red zone.
Cedaredge also scored three more times to pull away from Salida.
“We’re just young,” Luttrell said. “The younger guys are tough; they’re just trying to learn the speed of the game, which is hard.”
Salida is now 0-5 while Cedaredge improved to 2-2.
Spartan fans still filled the bleachers at SHS for the game, which the team appreciated.
“I want to thank the parents for showing up and supporting the kids so they know they’re worth coming out on a Friday night to watch a game,” the coach said.
The Spartans will have a bye this week and then host Pagosa Springs (1-4) for their homecoming contest at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.