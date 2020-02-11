Some in the ski industry say telemark skiing is dead, Salida Mountain Sports owner Nate Porter reports. However, that certainly wasn’t the case Saturday at Telefestivus, Monarch Mountain’s telemark skiing festival.
“You come here and it’s obviously not dead,” Porter said. “I think Monarch and (Ski) Cooper are tele strongholds.”
Tons of free-heelers were at Monarch Saturday, skiing down the trails, trying new gear or learning the sport.
Porter was at the event offering demos that showcased the NTN (New Telemark Norm) system for people to try. Unlike the old telemark system where binding hooked behind the heel, the NTN system locks on under the middle of the foot. Similar to alpine skis, a skier can just step into NTN bindings and be locked in.
“They’re stiffer and have a tighter interface so there’s more power transmission,” Porter said.
Telefestivus visitors also seemed eager to test out the technology, which has been around for a few years but is finally taking over.
“It’s been really good,” Porter said. “This is one of the busier demos of the year.”
In addition to vendors, Monarch offered free telemark lessons to help people learn the sport. For more advanced telemark skiers, there was a group hike to Mirkwood Basin, avalanche beacon practice and group ski down Tele Alley and to the bar.
The uphill/downhill feats of strength race only had one person brave enough for the challenge so it didn’t take place.
The day began with an uphill/downhill ski mountaineering race, welcoming other free-heelers to the hill.
“Kudos to Monarch for supporting the niche parts of the sport,” Porter said.
“(Telefestivus) just keeps getting better,” added Mountain Chalet’s Ryan Leasure. “More people are starting to tele.”