The Salida High School boys’ golf team showed improvement Friday in Monte Vista and lowered its team score once again. The Spartans broke 300 for the first time this season, finishing with a 288.
“We’re getting progressively better every tournament,” head coach Barry Spence said. “I’d like to see our scores get better, but it’s coming.”
Senior Miles Murphy led Salida with his best round of the season, shooting a 90 to place 14th of 35 golfers.
“He only had one 8, the rest were pars and birdies,” Spence said. “He putted much better too.”
Senior R.J. Clayton, playing in his first tournament of the fall, shot a 93.
Freshman Brandon Pursell shot a 104 to round out Salida’s team score.
Freshman Aiden Hadley also competed for the Spartans and shot a 108. Hadley possibly would have broken 100 again, but on one hole he played the wrong ball and had to go back and play the hole over, getting a 13. On the tight course, Spence said it was easy to see why he made the mistake.
It was also the first time the Spartans had played Monte Vista’s tree-lined course.
“It was a beautiful day in the San Luis Valley and we got to play a course that we’ve never played before,” Spence said. “It was a good time.”
Alamosa’s Brendan Crowther shot a 72 to win the tournament by two strokes.
Montezuma-Cortez beat Alamosa by two strokes to win the team title. The Panthers shot a 229, followed by Alamosa (231), Pagosa Springs (252), Monte Vista (253) and Salida (288).
Today, all 10 Salida golfers will compete in Buena Vista, playing nine holes beginning at 4 p.m.