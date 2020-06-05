Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that many of its offices around the state will reopen to the public today while closely following best practices outlined in Colorado’s safer-at-home public health order.
The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area office in Salida will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I think it’s great,” said Rob White, AHRA park manager. “We’ve been helping people however we can on the phone and slipping things under the door, but it will be nice to get back to business as normal and answer people’s questions (in person).”
White said they added a glass partition on the front counter to protect employees and visitors. He also said they’re asking visitors to wear masks, maintain the 6-foot social distancing guidelines, and the agency also installed a hand sanitizing station for people to use.
Services offered will be limited to CPW products like pass, permit and license sales. White said they won’t be selling books for the time being to avoid having people linger in the office.
“We’re looking forward to helping folks who have been waiting for us to reopen and others who are visiting for the first time,” White said, adding that he hopes AHRA’s reopening helps other businesses in town as well.