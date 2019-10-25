After a slow start Thursday, the Lady Spartans volleyball team came alive in the third set but were unable to overcome the Del Norte Lady Tigers, losing 11-25, 15-25, 25-27.
The Lady Spartans are now 5-13 overall and 1-10 in league. Del Norte is 15-5, 11-1.
“We were a little late to the game,” coach Haley Huffman said. “Our energy was low in the first two sets, but we really picked up in the third. Some good things came out of tonight.”
Salida started well in the first set, leading to 3-3, then taking the lead again to 6-6, but the Lady Tigers took off, and the Lady Spartans were never able to catch up, losing the set 11-25.
The Lady Spartans fell behind in the second set, and despite a few rallies, were unable to find their groove and lost 15-25.
“Our third set was much better,” Huffman said. “We were hitting more aggressively, and our defense was better. Despite losing, we ended on a positive note, and the girls had fun, which is all we can ask for.”
Salida and Del Norte traded the lead several times in the third set, going to 19-19 before the Lady Spartans took it all the way to game point, 24-19, but just couldn’t finish it. The two teams fought hard for the last few points, but Del Norte was able to come out on top, 27-25.
“After the second set, we talked about attitude, and I told them to relax and have fun,” Huffman said. “We got everybody smiling and trading high-fives. It was the last game for our seniors, and I just really wanted them to have a fun time.”
The Lady Spartans celebrated seniors Jamison Batinich and Madie Patch before the game, bringing their parents onto the court.
“Jamison and Madie are two of my favorite people,” Huffman said. “I’m very proud of them and excited to see how they grow.”
The junior varsity lost in three sets, while the C team won in three.
The Lady Spartans will take to the road Tuesday and face the Atlas Preparatory School Lady Gryphons (0-14, 0-10) in Colorado Springs.
“I think we have a good chance on Tuesday,” Huffman said.