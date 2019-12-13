The Salida High School swim team splashed their way to first place in a “Double Dual Meet” Wednesday at Fountain Valley High School, beating the La Junta Lady Tigers 117-58 and the Fountain Valley Lady Danes 112-44.
“The girls swam very well, and we had several personal bests,” coach Wendy Gorie said.
Senior and co-captain Elise Mishmash continued her dominance in the water, winning the 200-meter freestyle and the 100-meter breaststroke and swimming on two first-place relay teams, the 400-meter freestyle and the 200-meter freestyle. All four races scored 3A state-qualifying times.
Freshman Emma Diesslin also had four state-qualifying times for her wins in the 200-meter individual medley, the 100-meter backstroke and the 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Also on the two relay teams were juniors Lily Lengerich and Hannah Rhude.
Rhude, the other co-captain, had a state-qualifying time with a second place in the 200 individual medley.
Junior Allyna Bright took first place and scored a state-qualifying time in the 400 freestyle.
Meet results
200-meter medley relay
Time • Team • Place
2:29.12 SHS Team A 1
Megan McMurry, Elena Wheeler, Jaesa Carlson, Lindsey Baroni
3:24.13 SHS Team B DQ
Charlie Messa, Lily Leddington, Ella Haynes, Ruthie McBride
200-meter freestyle
Time • Team • Place
2:21.75 Elise Mishmash 1 2:31.31 Lily Lengerich 2
2:39.60 Allyna Bright 3
200-meter individual medley
Time • Team • Place
2:40.97 Emma Diesslin 1
2:51.66 Hannah Rhude 2
2:58.04 Megan McMurry DQ
3:07.18 Elena Wheeler 3
3:00.72 Jaesa Carlson DQ
50-meter freestyle
Time • Team • Place
33.59 Abby Nagel 3
39.19 Ruthie McBride 7
41.46 Lily Leddington 8
100-meter butterfly
Time • Team • Place
1:21.33 Lily Lengerich 1
100-meter freestyle
Time • Team • Place
1:08.44 Hannah Rhude 1
1:12.76 Lindsey Baroni 2
1:28.85 Charlie Messa 5
1:48.02 Ella Haynes 8
400-meter freestyle
Time • Team • Place
5:27.77 Allyna Bright 1
5:57.17 Abby Nagel 4
200-meter freestyle relay
Time • Team • Place
2:00.50 SHS A Team 1
Lily Lengerich, Hannah Rhude, Emma Diesslin, Elise Mishmash
2:16.72 SHS B Team 3
Abby Nagel, Megan McMurry, Elena Wheeler, Allyna Bright
2:48.17 SHS C Team 6
Charlie Messa, Lily Leddington, Ella Haynes, Ruthie McBride
100-meter backstroke
Time • Team • Place
1:13.10 Emma Diesslin 1
1:20.17 Jaesa Carlson 2
1:20.61 Lindsey Baroni 3
1:20.82 Megan McMurry 4
2:17.54 Ella Haynes DQ
100-meter breaststroke
Time • Team • Place
1:25.30 Elise Mishmash 1
1:40.43 Elena Wheeler 2
1:54.57 Lily Leddington 5
1:55.39 Ruthie McBride 6
2:01.80 Charlie Messa DQ
400-meter freestyle relay
Time • Team • Place
4:35.48 SHS Team A 1
Lily Lengerich, Hannah Rhude, Emma Diesslin, Elise Mishmash
5:10.07 SHS Team B DQ
Jaesa Carlson, Abby Nagel, Allyna Bright, Lindsey Baroni