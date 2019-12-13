The Salida High School swim team splashed their way to first place in a “Double Dual Meet” Wednesday at Fountain Valley High School, beating the La Junta Lady Tigers 117-58 and the Fountain Valley Lady Danes 112-44.

“The girls swam very well, and we had several personal bests,” coach Wendy Gorie said.

Senior and co-captain Elise Mishmash continued her dominance in the water, winning the 200-meter freestyle and the 100-meter breaststroke and swimming on two first-place relay teams, the 400-meter freestyle and the 200-meter freestyle. All four races scored 3A state-qualifying times.

Freshman Emma Diesslin also had four state-qualifying times for her wins in the 200-meter individual medley, the 100-meter backstroke and the 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay teams.

Also on the two relay teams were juniors Lily Lengerich and Hannah Rhude.

Rhude, the other co-captain, had a state-qualifying time with a second place in the 200 individual medley.

Junior Allyna Bright took first place and scored a state-qualifying time in the 400 freestyle.

Meet results

200-meter medley relay

Time • Team Place

2:29.12 SHS Team A 1

Megan McMurry, Elena Wheeler, Jaesa Carlson, Lindsey Baroni

3:24.13 SHS Team B DQ

Charlie Messa, Lily Leddington, Ella Haynes, Ruthie McBride

200-meter freestyle

Time • Team Place

2:21.75 Elise Mishmash 1 2:31.31 Lily Lengerich 2

2:39.60 Allyna Bright 3

200-meter individual medley

Time • Team Place

2:40.97 Emma Diesslin 1

2:51.66 Hannah Rhude 2

2:58.04 Megan McMurry DQ

3:07.18 Elena Wheeler 3

3:00.72 Jaesa Carlson DQ

50-meter freestyle

Time • Team Place

33.59 Abby Nagel 3

39.19 Ruthie McBride 7

41.46 Lily Leddington 8

100-meter butterfly

Time • Team Place

1:21.33 Lily Lengerich 1

100-meter freestyle

Time • Team Place

1:08.44 Hannah Rhude 1

1:12.76 Lindsey Baroni 2

1:28.85 Charlie Messa 5

1:48.02 Ella Haynes 8

400-meter freestyle

Time • Team Place

5:27.77 Allyna Bright 1

5:57.17 Abby Nagel 4

200-meter freestyle relay

Time • Team Place

2:00.50 SHS A Team 1

Lily Lengerich, Hannah Rhude, Emma Diesslin, Elise Mishmash

2:16.72 SHS B Team 3

Abby Nagel, Megan McMurry, Elena Wheeler, Allyna Bright

2:48.17 SHS C Team 6

Charlie Messa, Lily Leddington, Ella Haynes, Ruthie McBride

100-meter backstroke

Time • Team Place

1:13.10 Emma Diesslin 1

1:20.17 Jaesa Carlson 2

1:20.61 Lindsey Baroni 3

1:20.82 Megan McMurry 4

2:17.54 Ella Haynes DQ

100-meter breaststroke

Time • Team Place

1:25.30 Elise Mishmash 1

1:40.43 Elena Wheeler 2

1:54.57 Lily Leddington 5

1:55.39 Ruthie McBride 6

2:01.80 Charlie Messa DQ

400-meter freestyle relay

Time • Team Place

4:35.48 SHS Team A 1

Lily Lengerich, Hannah Rhude, Emma Diesslin, Elise Mishmash

5:10.07 SHS Team B DQ

Jaesa Carlson, Abby Nagel, Allyna Bright, Lindsey Baroni