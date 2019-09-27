Salida High School boys’ soccer roared to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Springs Christian Lions (1-6) Thursday at Ben Oswald Park.
Two goals from senior Cole Walters-Schaler paced the 7-0 Spartans, with additional goals from senior Bowman Russell, sophomore Flyn Brown and junior Jake Kunst.
Salida was aggressive early but couldn’t quite find the final ball for a goal.
About 15 minutes in, a long ball from the defense found junior Kai Brown, who won the ball from a CSCS defender and got it to senior Quinn Bosanko, who passed to Flyn Brown, who found Russell open on the weak side for a first-time finish.
A few minutes later, Salida sophomore goalkeeper Quinn Phillips made a great diving save, and on the ensuing counterattack Bosanko found Flyn Brown with a through ball, which Brown slotted home.
Bosanko and Brown almost combined for another goal about a minute later, but a nice save from the Lions goalkeeper kept it 2-0.
Play was relatively even for the final 20 minutes of the first half, which ended 2-0.
Walters-Schaler made his presence felt with his first goal about six minutes into the second half. Bosanko assisted.
About 10 minutes later, the Lions got on the board after a missed Salida clearance fell to a CSCS attacker in the box.
Walters-Schaler put the game beyond CSCS’ reach with his second goal, dribbling through a few Lion defenders and scoring with about 10 minutes remaining.
Kunst put the cherry on top of the Spartans’ victory right before the end of the game.
Salida head coach Ben Oswald said his team moved the ball well, but the concentration on first touches wasn’t there.
Once his team realized the weak side was available most of the time, Oswald said, they were regularly able to get through the CSCS midfield and defense.
Oswald said the Spartans need to do a better job listening to instructions, but they’re getting better at that and he heard a lot of voices out on the field.
Bosanko and senior defender Colby Pitts were Oswald’s twin men of the match. Bosanko, Oswald said, has been nothing but stellar all season, and his playmaking and dominance in the air defensively have stood out.
Pitts did a great job being physical and cleaning up messes in the back, Oswald said.
Next up for the Spartans is a trip to Delta Saturday, followed by a trip to Atlas Prep Tuesday. Those two games will say a lot about this team, Oswald said.