The Monarch Town Challenge presented two special awards to competitors.
Cathy Amenta was recognized by team captains as the recipient of this year’s Stacy Thomas “Attitude at Altitude” award for her many years of racing and always having a wonderful attitude on the race course.
Ari Luchetta was awarded the Rob Walmer “Fastest Man on the Mountain” award for being the fastest male skier of the Town Challenge series.
Both awards are traveling trophies with imprinted name plates that the recipients can display until next year, a press release stated.