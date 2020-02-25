With two races left in their ski season, the Lake County Middle School Panthers only got to compete once. Due to high winds and more than 2 feet of snow, the championships Feb. 14 at Keystone had to be canceled due to unsafe conditions.
The team, which includes skiers from Chaffee County, raced on its home hill, Ski Cooper, Feb. 7 in what turned out to be the final competition of the season.
Josiah Horning led the team with a personal-best fourth-place finish in 52.91 seconds.
Jacob Cairns finished fifth in 55.37, followed by Raymond Harvey (16th) Adam Trujillo (20th), Wesley Sandoval (23rd), Zane Catura (32nd), Max Fiedler (36th) and Josh Salazar (38th). Brady Potts did not finish.
For the girls, Lucia Zettler led the pack with a fifth-place time of 53.69. Kasey Glaser placed seventh, Kira King placed 11th, Rinnen Borton finished 15th, Gemma Negel crossed in 16th, Neve Pierce was 17th, Susie Bullock finished 19th, Indigo Olsen placed 21st, Annie McFee was 23rd, Ella Bullock was 24th, Clara Kirr placed 26th, Stella Zettler finished 30th and Ashlee Ebuna was 49th. Kyrsten White had a fault leading to a disqualification.