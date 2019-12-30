Monarch Mountain’s Town Challenge ski and snowboard races are just around the corner.
Monarch will kick off the series with a practice race Jan. 10.
Official races will begin Jan. 17 and run every Friday through March 6, weather permitting.
The Town Challenge is a series of eight races. Competition categories include A-league skiing, B-league skiing, masters (older than 50), super seniors (older than 62), telemark skiing and snowboard divisions.
The giant slalom courses are on Monarch’s Freeway trail and, in head-to-head competition, the racers will take two timed runs, one each down the blue and red courses.
“The Monarch Town Challenge is a fun series of races for skiers and snowboarders racing head to head down Freeway,” Monarch event coordinator Kathryn Wadsworth said. “All ability levels are welcome to put a team together in one of the alpine, snowboard or telemark leagues.”
The time to register is now. Entry forms and fees are due Jan. 8. The entry fee is $150 per team, and sponsorships are open to all businesses and organizations.
Each team must have at least six members with at least one member of the opposite sex, except for the super senior category.
Team captains should plan to attend a meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 in the Pioneer Room at Monarch Mountain. All teams must have a representative at that meeting.
Before racing, all Town Challenge participants are required to sign a waiver at the season pass desk and have a season pass or lift ticket for the day.
For more information and to register a team, contact Wadsworth at 719-530-5013 or kathryn@skimonarch.com. Individuals without a team who want to race can also contact Wadsworth.