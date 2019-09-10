All 10 members of the Salida High School boys’ golf team played a round Monday at Buena Vista’s Collegiate Peaks Golf Course.
Salida and Buena Vista went head to head in the scrimmage, mixing things up with a two-man, nine-hole scramble.
“It was a fun time up in Buena Vista,” Salida head coach Barry Spence said. ‘The kids hit a lot of good shots, and it was a different format than they usually play so it was fun for all of them.”
The coach said they didn’t keep track of who won on the day. It was more of a chance for them to play a new course with some friendly competition.
On Thursday, however, the scores will count when Salida hosts its home tournament. That competition will begin at 9 a.m. at the Salida Golf Club.