The Salida High School boys’ soccer team stayed undefeated with a 2-1 victory Saturday at Lamar.
The Spartans are now 12-0-1 overall and 5-0-1 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League. Lamar slipped to 8-5, 4-2.
“We didn’t play up to snuff, but we played well enough to win the game,” Salida head coach Ben Oswald said.
The Spartans scored just three minutes into the contest when sophomore Riggs Gorby assisted sophomore Flyn Brown. “Riggs slipped him a pass and Flyn nutmegged the goalkeeper,” Oswald said.
Eighteen minutes later, Salida doubled its lead. This time, Brown centered the ball to senior Cole Walters-Schaler, who was able to dribble in and score to put Salida up 2-0.
The Savages answered back later in the half. After a long kick, Salida’s center back mishandled the ball, and a Lamar player stole it and ripped a quick shot that cut Salida’s lead to 2-1.
The Spartans kept shooting but were unable to add to their lead.
“We had multiple chances; we were all over them,” the coach said. “It should have been 5-0 in the first half.”
The Spartans were also without senior captain Bowman Russell, who fractured a bone near his ankle and is done for the season. “That’s a massive loss for us,” Oswald said. “Bowman is irreplaceable. The good thing is other kids are already stepping up, which is awesome. As I told the boys, this doesn’t diminish our resolve – it steels it. Now we need to be even more determined.”
Senior Colby Pitts bruised his shin against Lamar and will likely sit out today against Manitou Springs. “It’s important to keep guys healthy,” Oswald said. “He’s been our key defender in the back – he cleans up everything.”
Another defender got the nod from Oswald Saturday as the team’s man of the match: senior Nico Wilson. “He had his hands full at left back all day,” the coach said.
The coach also said the team’s defensive midfielders, senior Quinn Bosanko and sophomore Arlo Follet, continued to play “fantastic.”
Sophomore Evan Wright is another player who stepped up on Saturday for Salida and filled in for Russell. “He reads the game really well, and he has really come on lately,” the coach said.
Salida’s junior varsity also beat Lamar on Saturday, 3-2. Junior Jake Kunst, Wright and sophomore Aiden Urbine scored for Salida.
The Spartans will be back on the pitch at 4 p.m. today to host Manitou Springs (8-3-1, 3-1-1). The match is also Salida’s last game scheduled for Ben Oswald Park. Salida will host the Vanguard School Saturday at the SHS stadium for the team’s regular-season finale.