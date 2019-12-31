Local runners can kick off the new year at the annual New Year’s Day 5K: Resolution Run, which is open to runners of all ages and ability levels.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., and the race starts at 10 a.m.
The entry fee is $10 a person and must be paid by cash or check. No preregistration is needed.
The first three male and female finishers will receive prizes from 7,000 Feet Running Co.
Participants are encouraged to wear costumes. Refreshments will be available before and after the race.
From the Scout Hut, runners will head down Sackett Avenue to the Monarch Spur Trail, which they will follow to Holman Avenue. They’ll turn right on Holman to go to Poncha Boulevard, where they’ll turn around and run the same route in reverse back to the Scout Hut.
Volunteers are needed for the race. If interested, email SalidaRaces@cityofsalida.com.
In case of inclement weather, the race could be canceled. Updates will be posted on the Salida Parks and Recreation Facebook page leading up to Wednesday.
The New Year’s Day 5K is the official kickoff for the annual SalidaFit Challenge, a fitness program developed by Salida Recreation that provides incentives for residents to be more active in the winter months.
Contestants can participate in a variety of challenges hosted by Salida businesses. A list of the challenges will be available at the race.