The Salida High School boys’ basketball team entered the weekend with an unblemished record in 3A Tri-Peaks League. The Spartans, however, fell to first-place Manitou Springs 82-61 Friday, then struggled against a team near the bottom of league standings, James Irwin, Saturday, losing 54-51.
“Today was sloppy,” Salida head coach Donnie Kaess said after the James Irwin contest. “We looked tired, but I thought our bench players played well and kept us in the game.”
Turnovers and fouls hurt Salida against the Jaguars. One basket separated the teams for most of the game, but turnovers prevented the Spartans from going on any big runs. Salida turned the ball over 24 times.
“You’re not going to win any games turning the ball over 24 times,” Kaess said. “Between the fouls and turnovers, it was just an ugly game.”
Early baskets from junior Myles Godina and a 3-pointer from junior Jonah Ellis put Salida up 7-1. James Irwin, however, hit three 3s late in the quarter to end the first leading 15-11.
Salida got within 1 point of the Jaguars four times in the second, including after senior Nico Granzella made back-to-back shots, but SHS went into halftime trailing 26-23.
Salida started the third strong to take the lead. Godina made a shot, Ellis blocked a shot and junior Leif Gislason scored to put Salida in front 27-26.
However, James Irwinhit another three 3s later in the quarter to take an 8-point lead, 39-31.
Gislason, Ellis, Granzella and Godina all had at least three fouls apiece before the fourth quarter started, and Salida sent the Jaguars to the free throw line eight more times in the fourth.
Salida started the final frame by going on a 12-2 run to take a 3-point lead, 46-43. Junior Elijah Roberts and sophomores Braden Collins and Aaron Morgan all made field goals during that stretch, while Ellis hit four free throws.
The game was tied at 46, 48 and then 49 with 1:31 left, but late free throws helped James Irwin finish on top.
“I think it was more of a mental thing,” Kaess said. “We had a tough game last night and then came back today.”
Godina scored 24 points to lead SHS against James Irwin. Ellis added 7, Gislason scored 6 and pulled down 10 rebounds, Granzella, Morgan and Collins each scored 4 while Roberts added 2. Morgan also led the team with three steals.
Against Manitou, Salida had a hard time stopping the Mustangs’ hot shooting. Manitou hit 14 3-pointers in the game, making 53 percent of its shots from long range and 61 percent of its 2s. Manitou led 25-12 after one and 44-21 at halftime. Salida won the second half, 40-38, but couldn’t erase the early deficit.
“We did well in the second half but dug ourselves too deep of a hole in the first half,” Kaess said. “We were successful with our press getting turnovers; that’s how we were able to cut into the lead.”
Ellis led SHS with 17 points against Manitou, followed by Godina (13), senior R.J. Clayton (9), Roberts (8), Granzella (5), Gislason (4), Max Ferguson (3) and Collins (2). Ellis also led Salida with nine rebounds.
Salida’s junior varsity and C-team both beat James Irwin, but both also lost to Manitou Springs.
Salida is now 6-5 overall and 3-2 in league. Manitou improved to 10-2, 6-0 while James Irwin moved to 4-6, 3-2.
This week, Salida will play at St. Mary’s (9-3, 3-2) Tuesday and then return home Thursday to host Ellicott (4-5, 1-3).
“It’s going to be a tough week,” Kaess said. “We’ll see what this team is made of.”