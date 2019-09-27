The Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition released the new 2019 trails naming results.
“The response to a call for suggested trail names for the two new trails still under construction was amazing,” the coalition announced in a press release.
Fifty-four trail names were submitted, and 20 people showed up Aug. 21 to review and give input on the submissions.
“Their thoughtful input helped the BVSC board of directors make the final determination for each new trail. The rest of the trail name submissions are being saved for future new trails,” the coalition reported.
Naming rights
The first name is Unchained for the new trail connecting Django to Bacon Bits because it connects to Django.
It is derived from the Quentin Tarantino Western movie “Django Unchained,” which is consistent with the Western movie theme.
Also, since this new trail will be under seasonal wildlife closure, it will be “unchained” when it is open from April 16-Nov. 30.
The trail is scheduled to be completed by late October.
Sausage Link will connect the Midland Trailhead on 304 to the end of Bacon Bits because it’s a breakfast meat like bacon, it links Midland to Bacon Bits, and it has a ring to it.
That trail is scheduled for completion by late September.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.