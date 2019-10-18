After seeking support for a grant application for a new skate park earlier this week, Friends of Salida Skateparks has received questions about the future of the current skate park.
The Friends group, whose mission is to generate community support and raise capital for a new skate park, has been seeking support for a grant from Great Outdoors Colorado, Laura Donavan, a member of the group, said.
Great Outdoors Colorado, or GOCO, uses Colorado Lottery proceeds to fund grants for outdoor recreation and land conservation projects across the state.
Both Salida City Council and the Chaffee County commissioners voted Tuesday to support the GOCO grant application for a new skate park.
Donavan said she has been asked recently about the status of the current skate park and what would happen to the property if another skate park were built in Salida.
A decision on the grant award will not be known until March. As a result, Donavan said they don’t know when construction on a new skate park would start.
Until the status of the award is announced, the current park will continue to operate as the only skate park in Salida, she said.
Questions about what will happen to the current skate park once a new park is built have been discussed before, Donavan said.
Since the city of Salida owns the property, the city will decide what is done with the current park if a new one is built, she said.