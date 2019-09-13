Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area will celebrate Bike Your Park Day by hosting a free 5-mile guided Stage & Rail Trail Bicycle Ride Sept. 27.
The day is a national celebration of the joys of bicycling in parks and on public lands, according to a press release
Participants will meet at 10 a.m. at Absolute Bikes, 330 W. Sackett Ave, across the street from the AHRA Visitor Center. Bicyclists will be shuttled by van to AHRA’s Big Bend Recreation Site and ride their bikes back to town.
The route will follow the Stage & Rail Trail via CR 160 along the Arkansas River as much as possible. It will continue through Gun Club property, along Frantz Lake and on local trails back to Absolute Bikes.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seasonal Park Ranger Michael Rice and Alan Robinson of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will lead the ride, which is rated as easy terrain.
Frequent stops are planned for interpretation of the history, ecology and recreation opportunities in the area.
To sign up or get more information, call AHRA at 719-539-7289 or visit the AHRA Visitor Center at 307 W. Sackett Ave.