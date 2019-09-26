The Salida High School boys’ golf team had a tough day of golf on a beautiful course Wednesday, when they failed to qualify for state at the 3A regionals at Aspen Golf Club.
“I’m really proud of their efforts today,” coach Barry Spence said. “Nobody gave up, even when we were struggling on some holes. They were out there grinding hard.”
Spence said overall scores were very high for everyone on the course, with the final cutoff score to qualify for state at 94.
“It was a very difficult course,” Spence said. “We had some pretty high scores compared to most years.”
Senior R.J. Clayton led the Spartans, shooting a 102, eight strokes off qualifying for state.
Senior Miles Murphy carded a 111.
Freshmen Aiden Hadley and Brandon Pursell hit 118 and 127 respectively.
Overall, the Spartans had a 331 team total.
The Montezuma-Cortez Panthers led the field, while host Aspen took second, both qualifying for state. Thirteen individual golfers also qualified.
The 3A state championship will take place Oct. 7-8 at Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs.