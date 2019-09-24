Eleven members of the Salida High School cross-country team earned a trip to California with their dedication over the summer, getting a chance to race Saturday in the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic in Norco.
The race is touted as the world’s largest cross-country race, featuring multiple divisions and two days of competition on a flat and fast course at an elevation of 640 feet. It was the first time the Spartans had run in the race.
Salida competed in the gold division, and its boys finished fifth of the 40 teams they competed with. Three Lady Spartans also raced, but they didn’t post a team score.
To get to run in the incentive race, the Spartans had to complete at least 50 workouts from June 3 to Aug. 19, including at least 35 runs.
“We know that a summer of solid training will prepare and equip an athlete to have their best season possible,” Salida head coach Kenny Wilcox said. “We’ve seen good athletes become great athletes simply by getting out and running consistently over the summer.”
In California, racers run 3 miles instead of a 3.1-mile 5K, helping the Spartans run even faster. Wilcox said the extra 0.1 mile adds about 31 to 50 seconds.
On Saturday, senior Fin Petit led the charge for Salida. Petit finished 19th of 249 runners with a time of 15 minutes, 32 seconds.
“The fact that we’ve now had multiple guys leading our team at a race this season only makes us more dangerous,” Wilcox said.
Senior Bean Minor was the next Spartan to finish, crossing 33rd in 15:49.
“Bean hung onto the coattails of Fin for a long time,” Wilcox said. “However, when The Flying Fin tells you post-race that he was surprised to see how quickly the 2-mile marker showed up, you know you’d better be ready to tighten your grip on said coattails when the rocket is launched.”
Senior Reilly Stack finished 45th in 16:02 and sophomore Elijah Wilcox crossed 54th in 16:09.
“Reilly and Elijah just missed on giving us four guys under 16, but seeing Reilly race unhindered by a sometimes-achy knee easily trumped any possible disappointment,” the coach said.
Senior Frank DeCew finished 77th in 16:28, sophomore Kuper Banghart crossed 95th in 16:37, and senior Jason Joslin placed 133rd in 17:02.
“One of the fun things about running at night is that it makes you feel like you’re running really fast,” the coach said. “When you are in fact running really fast at night, you can achieve a state of nearly effortless float where gravity begins to lose its grip.
“On Saturday night, our guys shook the foundations of gravity itself. The only thing that did bring us back to earth were a couple of draining colds that hampered Frank, Kuper and Jason. Their performances were still solid, but it no doubt took some off of their game.”
Freshman Izayah Baxter was the only freshman to run in the gold division’s senior race, placing 84th in 19:36.
“Race day was shaping up pretty hot, so the coaches made the executive decision to move Izayah from the freshman race to the senior race,” Wilcox said.
Junior Fern Clark, freshman Lanee Dziura and sophomore Lydia Tonnesen ran in the girls’ gold division race. Clark placed 21st of more than 211 runners in 19:14, followed by Dziura (46th, 19:41) and Tonnesen (121st, 21:38).
“Fern bolted out of the gates with Lanee working to stay in touch with her training companion,” the coach said. “Lydia was running solid as she maneuvered her way through the pack. Fern and Lanee hammered through 2 miles a shade under 13 minutes, and the race was on to see how low they could go.
“All three racers were hitting or eclipsing the target paces we’ve been touching in practice. Had we been able to field a full scoring team, based upon the performances of the trio, I’m confident that we could have scored a top-five team finish.”
While in California, the team also got to play in some waves at Newport Beach and ride roller coasters at Knotts Berry Farm.
Next, Salida will host its home race Saturday at Vandaveer Ranch. The action begins at 9 a.m. with the middle school races, while the high school races will begin at 10 a.m.