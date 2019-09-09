The Salida High School volleyball team went 2-2 at Gunnison’s tournament Saturday, placing fifth of eight teams in the competition.
“They did good,” said Salida head coach Haley Huffman. “They got off to a slow start, but then they started to wake up.”
Salida began the tournament at 9 a.m. against Gunnison, and the coach said the team was still trying to wake up. Gunnison won the match in two sets, 25-8 and 25-18.
Next, Salida took on the tournament’s eventual champ, Delta.
“In the first game we played right with them,” Huffman said. “We got down in the second game and it was hard to catch up, but we still played well.”
Delta won the contest 25-19 and 25-12.
Salida, however, won its last two matches of the tournament to secure a fifth-place finish.
The Lady Spartans beat Norwood in three games, 25-15, 16-25 and 15-10.
“We were a lot more aggressive at the net and got more kills,” the coach said. “The girls said they were just going to have fun with it, and that took the pressure off.”
Salida then finished the tournament by beating Mancos in three close games, 26-24, 23-25 and 15-7.
“We played really, really well; we were just extremely tired,” Huffman said. “Both teams were exhausted, but we still did a lot of good things.”
Serving and getting kills were among the things the coach said the team did well against Mancos.
Salida improved to 3-3 overall after the tournament.
“It was fun,” Huffman said. “It was a long day, but they did good.”
Salida will have two more competitions this week.
On Tuesday, the team will host Ellicott (0-5). The varsity contest will begin around 6:30 p.m.
Then on Thursday, Salida will travel to Buena Vista to take on the Lady Demons (1-3). The varsity game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.