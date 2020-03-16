Colorado Parks and Wildlife partnered with Agents of Discovery, an educational mobile gaming platform, to create augmented reality trail missions at 10 state parks.
The missions, which task users with accomplishing educational and fun outdoor activities, can be accessed by smartphone users by downloading the Agents of Discovery app from the App and Play stores.
Missions are free to play and, once downloaded, do not require Wi-Fi or a data connection.
Users can earn special prizes during holidays. St. Vrain State Park has Junior Ranger activities. Barr Lake State Park has a mission on the Neidrach Trail by the visitor center, as well as a water trail where visitors can take a kayak on Barr Lake to learn about the history of the park.
Get started by downloading the app and visiting one of these state parks:
• Barr Lake
• Chatfield
• Cherry Creek
• Cheyenne Mountain
• Eleven Mile
• Ridgway
• St. Vrain
• Staunton
• Steamboat Lake
• Trinidad Lake.