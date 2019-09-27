Despite losing to the St. Mary’s Lady Pirates in four sets Thursday in Colorado Springs, Salida High School volleyball coach Haley Huffman said she thought the Lady Spartans “played the best I have ever seem them play.”
The Lady Spartans won their first set 25-22 before losing 16-25, 19-25, 27-29 in the next three.
“They were all very close games,” Huffman said. “We played very hard. I told them before the game to have fun, work together and leave 100 percent on the floor, which is a win in my book, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Huffman said juniors Quinn Burkley and Raley Patch both had great games.
“Quinn was able to dig out a lot of the hits sent at her, and Raley really stepped up as a leader tonight and played aggressively at the net,” Huffman said.
The Lady Spartans were able to put together 21 kills and 73 digs.
“They played super well,” Huffman said. “We had an awesome bunch of plays, and I’m extremely proud of them.”
Salida is now 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League. St. Mary’s moved up to 5-4, 4-1.
The Lady Spartans now have more than a week off before they take their home court again Oct. 5 against the The Vanguard School Lady Coursers (2-6, 1-4).
“We’ll get some rest and work on some things,” Huffman said. “They (Vanguard) can come out and really push back, so we’ll have to be ready for anything.”