Salida Mountain Trails will return to the Arkansas Hills Saturday to continue working on trails damaged last month by flash floods.
The group’s monthly ShinDig will meet at the F Street parking lot at 9 a.m. Saturday. SMT is planning to work on lower Sand Dunes, Sweet Dreams, lower Cottonwood (from Uncle Nazty to Backbone) and possibly other trails.
“All these trails experienced significant storm damage and we are just now getting to them,” SMT President Mike Smith said. “There is much work to do on these trails.”
Volunteers for Saturday’s trail work day should arrive a little early to sign work waivers. They should also wear sturdy shoes or boots, appropriate clothes and work gloves and take water. Eye protection is also recommended. Several of the work areas will also require a healthy hike in, so workers should plan accordingly.
Little Cambodia, Absolute Bikes and Soulcraft Brewing are sponsoring the after-work lunch and beverages for the volunteers.
Due to a large turnout at last month’s ShinDig and other workdays, several trails in the Ark Hills are good to go again, Smith said. Saturday’s ShinDig will be a continuation of that effort.
“In the past month via the September ShinDig and other weekday trail work efforts, we have done a great deal of work to make the following trails hikeable and rideable: Burnpile, Rusty Lung, North Backbone, Backbone, Tenderfoot, Hooligan, the Dude Abides, upper Sand Dunes and Prospector,” Smith said.
The Methodist Mountain Trail System remains closed under a temporary emergency closure while firefighters continue working to contain the Decker Fire in the area.