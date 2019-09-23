The Salida High School boys’ golf team returned to Hollydot Golf Course Friday for the Rye Invitational.
The Spartans knocked 14 strokes off their team score from Aug. 26 at the course, shooting a 289 to place 11th of 19 teams, according to Iwanamaker.com.
Senior R.J. Clayton shot an 89 to lead Salida, finishing 12th of 81 golfers in the tournament. Clayton didn’t compete for the Spartans the first time they played on the course.
Freshman Aiden Hadley shot a 97 for the second time at the course, placing 31st.
Freshman Brandon Pursell lowered his previous score by six strokes, shooting a 103 on Friday. Pursell and Clayton both birdied the 17th hole.
Senior Miles Murphy shot a 105, four strokes higher than his previous round at Hollydot.
Trinidad’s Lance Peters shot a 73 to win the tournament by three strokes.
The Classical Academy won the team title with a 254. Pagosa Springs finished second with a 260, followed by Rye (263), Pueblo East (266), Alamosa (267), Monte Vista (279), Lamar (279), Trinidad (280), Manitou Springs (281), Salida (289), Swallows Charter Academy (299), La Junta (301), Pueblo Central (307), Pueblo Centennial (317), Fowler (317), Eads (324), Rocky Ford (326), Pueblo County (339) and Florence (359).
Salida head coach Barry Spence could not be reached for comment.
Next, Salida will compete in the Class 3A Region 4 championships and try to qualify for the state tournament. The regionals will take place Wednesday at the Aspen Golf Club.