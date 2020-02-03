The Salida High School boys’ basketball team dominated the fourth quarter Friday against Lamar, rallying to score a come-from-behind 67-55 victory in the big league contest.
“We started off really sloppy but slowly turned things around and by the fourth quarter really got things going,” SHS head coach Donnie Kaess said. “We finished the game with one of the best quarters of basketball we have played all year, scoring 28 points and holding them to 11.”
The Spartans entered the fourth trailing by 5 points, 44-39, but outscored the Savages 18-2 in the first 5:44 of the quarter to take a commanding 57-46 lead.
Juniors Myles Godina and Leif Gislason made some early shots. Then junior Jonah Ellis sank a basket to give Salida just its second lead of the game, 47-46.
Gislason then sank a 3-pointer and grabbed several rebounds to keep Lamar from getting second chances. Gislason finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
“Leif finally had the kind of game we have been expecting from him all year,” Kaess said.
With a 4-point lead, junior Max Ferguson came away with a steal and a bucket. Godina then scored 3 the old-fashioned way before knocking down 2 more from the charity stripe.
Trailing by 11, 57-46, Lamar started fouling SHS, but the Spartans made 11 of their last 15 free throws to stay in front. Senior Nico Granzella also pulled down an offensive rebound and scored with a put-back down the stretch.
Before the fourth quarter, however, Salida was playing catch-up. Lamar scored the game’s first 8 points, but Jonah Ellis helped Salida get back in the game with 7 first-quarter points, including a 3-pointer in the waning seconds to cut Lamar’s lead to 2, 15-13, heading into the second.
Salida stayed close to Lamar in the second with some clutch shooting. After Lamar hit 3-pointers, Ellis and Ferguson both answered back with 3-pointers of their own.
Trailing 35-31 to start the third, Salida scored the first 6 points to take its first lead of the game, but Lamar pulled back ahead going into the fourth.
Godina scored 22 points to lead Salida. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. “Myles had a great game,” the coach said.
Ellis finished with 17 points, including 12 in the first half. Granzella scored 5 and grabbed eight rebounds, Ferguson scored 5 and had five steals while senior R.J. Clayton chipped in 2 points.
“I’m really proud of all the boys and the way they stuck together and fought for the win,” Kaess said.
Salida improved to 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League with the win. Lamar slipped to 9-6, 5-2.
“We are battling to finish in the top four in Tri-Peaks League so we can get a home district game,” Kaess said. “This was a crucial win to make that happen.”
Salida’s junior varsity and C-team also beat Lamar to help SHS sweep the Savages.
Next, the Spartans will play Friday at Atlas Prep (9-5, 4-5).