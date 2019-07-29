Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking public comments until Aug. 15 on the agency’s plans for opening new state parks in the future.
The 41 existing state parks are drawing more visitors every year, and some can have long lines waiting at the entrance gates, according to a CPW press release.
In 2018, the Colorado General Assembly passed the Future Generations Act, calling on CPW to plan for development of new state parks.
“As CPW considers possible new properties, we want to hear from the public about what characteristics and qualities they would like to experience at future state parks,” Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said in the release.
“Our vision is that Colorado’s state parks connect people to natural wonders. Every state park should offer a unique place to experience Colorado and live life outside.”
The draft criteria, listed below, offer broad characteristics to evaluate properties to ensure they achieve that vision.
• Outstanding nature-based recreation.
• Natural resource value and conservation.
• Meets Colorado’s needs.
• Relevance and community value.
• Financial sustainability.
For a more detailed description of each of the proposed criteria and to provide comments, visit cpw.state.co.us/futurestateparks.
Following public review, CPW will consider comments, revise criteria and present a final version to the Parks and Wildlife Commission and the public in September.