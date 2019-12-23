The Salida High School boys’ basketball ended the first part of its season strong, beating Weld Central 53-44 Friday and Florence 57-21 Saturday in the Florence tournament.
With the back-to-back wins, Salida heads into the holidays at 4-3 overall.
“That’s a good way to head into Christmas break,” SHS head coach Donnie Kaess said after the tournament.
Weld Central entered Friday’s game undefeated but trailed Salida the entire time.
Junior Elijah Roberts hit an early 3-pointer and junior Myles Godina followed with a bucket, putting Salida up 5-0 early. Weld Central got close to Salida a few times, but SHS led 17-10 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 27-14 midway through the second.
A late rally helped Weld Central go into halftime trailing 27-22, but Salida won the third quarter, 10-8, and the fourth quarter, 16-14, to finish on top.
“That was a big win for us, getting things back on track and handing Weld their first loss of the season,” Kaess said.
Godina scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Salida. Junior Jonah Ellis made seven of nine free-throw attempts to add 14. Junior Leif Gislason scored 10 points, Roberts hit a pair of 3s to score 7, junio Max Ferguson added 4, and senior Nico Granzella chipped in 2 points. Gislason and Granzella each had five rebounds too.
“Myles was player of the game,” Kaess said. “Jonah Ellis also had a big game drawing fouls and converting from the free-throw line.”
Salida then concluded the Florence tournament, and the first portion of its season, by taking down the host Huskies.
The first quarter was relatively low scoring, but 5 points from Granzella and 3 from Roberts helped Salida go into the second tied, 8-8.
The Spartans then dominated the second quarter, holding Florence to 3 points while scoring 15 to take a 23-11 lead into the break.
Salida erupted for 21 more points in the third quarter and then let its bench finish the game. “It was an all-around great team effort,” Kaess said. “I was able to play the bench for the whole fourth quarter.”
Salida even managed to extend its lead in the fourth, winning the quarter 13-5.
Nine Spartans scored in the game, led by Gislason with 12. Godina and Ellis both scored 10. Ferguson scored 7, Granzella and Braden Collins each scored 5, junior Kai Brown added 4 while Roberts and sophomore Damon Redfeather both chipped in 2.
Gislason also pulled down 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
From the free-throw line, three Spartans made all of their attempts while no player missed more than one, helping SHS finish 20 for 23 from the line.
“Our free-throw shooting was really impressive at 86 percent,” Kaess said.
Gunnison (7-1), who beat Salida in the first round, went 3-0 in Florence to win the tournament, followed by Salida, Weld Central (7-2) and Florence (0-5).
Salida will hit the court next on Jan. 11 when the team hosts La Junta (3-5) at 3 p.m.