The National Federation of State High School Associations’ Wrestling Rules Committee has recommended several rule changes for the sport that will go into effect next year.
The changes are headlined by significant adjustments to weigh-in protocol and hair length requirements, the result of a concerted effort to accommodate a growing number of female athletes.
“I think what they’re trying to do is get more people involved,” said Steve Myers, Salida High School head wrestling coach.
The weigh-in procedure was altered through a combination of rule changes. A legal uniform will now be required during weigh-ins, and no additional weight allowance will be granted. The rule change will allow boys and girls to weigh in at the same time.
Before, Myers said, they had to find a female teacher or administrator to weigh in female athletes in a separate locker room, most often after the boys weighed in.
Having wrestlers weigh in wearing singlets, however, will require them to lose a little extra weight to account for the uniform. “Cutting weight was already a tough sell to guys,” Myers said.
Typical singlets weigh between 4 and 7 ounces, but companies do make lighter singlets specifically for weigh-ins.
Wrestling’s hair-length rule was also removed. Previously, a wrestler’s hair could not extend below the top of an ordinary shirt collar in the back, below earlobe level on the sides and below their eyebrows in the front. Those confinements, along with the requirement that a hair cover be used for hair that exceeded those limits, were deleted. Based on the hair-length changes, pulling an opponent’s hair is now considered unnecessary roughness.
“Removing the hair-length rule is a monumental change,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and student services and liaison to the Wrestling Rules Committee, in a press release. “It is important to embrace the current culture of young boys and girls who are expressing themselves through their appearance, making this the perfect opportunity to extend wrestling to young people who otherwise would not be attracted to our sport.”
Another modification to wrestling uniforms states that wrestlers will now be charged with a technical violation if they have a shoe come off in a match. It was already a technical violation if a wrestler’s shoelaces came untied during a match, so Myers said he has his team tape up their laces to ensure they stay tied.
Another rule change involves stalling calls. Now a match will automatically be restarted if a wrestler commits a fourth stalling violation. Previously there was no guarantee that his or her opponent would be awarded choice of position if the fourth stall happened while the offender was in a defensive or neutral position.
“If a match is down to those last points, a restart can make a difference in the match,” Myers said.
Another rule was designed to discourage wrestlers from requesting injury time in an attempt to stop an opponent from scoring. Now, if the referee determines a wrestler would have scored if the injury time-out had not been taken, the injured contestant will be charged an injury time-out and applicable points will be awarded to the non-injured party.
According to the NFHS, wrestling is the seventh-most popular sport among boys with 246,441 participants at 10,843 schools for 2018-2019. Additionally, the number of female wrestlers increased by almost 5,000 to 21,124 competing at 2,890 schools.
The Colorado High School Activities Association follows NFHS playing rules.