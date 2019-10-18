While the Salida High School cross-country team didn’t bring home any first-place trophies from the 3A Region 2 race Thursday, the boys’ team finished second with 44 points, 3 points behind The Classical Academy, and the girls’ team finished third (79), 1 point behind second-place Alamosa.
The boys’ team was led by a trio of seniors, with Fin Petit finishing fifth with a time of 17 minutes, 15 seconds, Frank DeCew eighth at 17:28 and Bean Minor ninth at 17:29.
“No one could say for certain who would be crowned regional champion until the printer kicked out the final verdict,” coach Kenny Wilcox said. “We will look to reverse this order at state.
“Salida squeezed their five scorers just in front of TCA’s final scorers, and all nine who raced for Salida came through in the top half of the race. Only 30 seconds separated our 1-6 (finishers).”
The rest of the boys’ team finished as follows: sophomore Elijah Wilcox, 10th, 17:31; sophomore Kuper Banghart, 12th, 17:37; senior Reilly Stack, 16th, 17:45; senior Jason Joslin, 24th, 18:53; senior Jake Vold, 35th, 19:24; and freshman Izayah Baxter, 44th, 19:56.
Defending state champion Mason Norman of TCA took first with a time of 15:41.
Alamosa took third in the boys’ race with a score of 69.
Freshmen girls led the field for Salida, with Quinn Smith finishing ninth with a time of 20:42, Lanee Dziura taking 14th in 20:58 and Alex Herbert placing 18th at 21:42.
“Salida actually managed to drive home eight finishers before Alamosa was able to locate their fifth runner, but in the end the Mean Moose managed to hold us off by a single point,” coach Wilcox said.
“Scanning the results, it is easy to see how this outcome gets reversed. Even as good as Lilly (Lavier, Alamosa’s top runner) is and will likely do at state, we have the more complete team, and I believe we can knock them off in nine days.”
The remaining girls’ team finishers were: senior Amelia Tonnesen, 21st, 21:57; junior Fern Clark, 22nd, 22:11; junior Kaylynn Shaffer, 23rd, 22:11; sophomore Ella Haynes, 26th, 22:19; sophomore Lydia Tonnesen, 27th, 22:21; and junior Grace Johnson, 41st, 23:45.
Alamosa’s Lavier took first for the girls with a time of 18:41.
TCA’s girls’ team took first with a score of 79.