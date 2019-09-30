The No. 2-ranked Salida High School boys’ soccer team traveled to No. 5 Delta Saturday. After a tight contest in double overtime, the Spartans returned home with yet another quality win, 2-1.
“It was a battle all day,” said Salida head coach Ben Oswald. “Delta, they were great competitors; these are the games we like to be a part of.”
Neither team was able to score in the first half. Oswald said, “Delta came out really strong,” but the first half was “pretty level.”
About 15 minutes into the second half, the Panthers scored to take a 1-0 lead.
“We gave up a bad pass deep in the attacking half,” Oswald said. After a scrum in the box, Delta got a penalty kick and capitalized on the opportunity to take the lead.
The Spartans, however, tied things up approximately 10 minutes later. On a free kick about 40 yards out, sophomore Caden Pitts played a nice lofted ball into Delta’s goal box. After a battle for the ball, senior Bowman Russell was able to get a foot on it and poke it into the net to tie the game, 1-1.
The teams then went into overtime. Oswald said Salida went after the Panthers right away and came close to putting something together. However, the Spartans didn’t score so they went into double overtime. The coach then moved some players around, including Russell up top and sophomore Flyn Brown wide right.
“Bowman drew some attention,” Oswald said.
In the 92nd minute, Salida got the game winner. Brown received a nice pass in and broke through into the box where he was taken down.
On the ensuing penalty kick, Brown placed a hard shot into the right corner of the net to score the game winner.
“I’m really proud of the boys again today; it was a fantastic contest,” Oswald said. “I love it when our opponents are not happy at the end of the day.”
Oswald named sophomore goalie Quinn Phillips the man of the match. “He had three massive saves at the right time to keep us in it,” the coach said. “He stuffed one from about 12 yards out.”
In the midfield, senior Quinn Bosanko and Delta’s Martin Corral also competed hard against each other throughout the game.
“That was a fun battle of No. 10s,” Oswald said, referring to both players’ numbers.
The coach also gave kudos to all of his players, even the ones who didn’t play on Saturday, his assistant coaches Aaron Dobson and Chad Gorby and the parents for making team breakfast burritos to eat on the bus ride, which left for Delta at 6:30 a.m.
Salida improved to 8-0 with the win while Delta slipped to 7-2. Its other loss was to Montrose.
Salida’s junior varsity also beat Delta, 4-3, with Jeagan Garza, Kai Jones, Abe Richardson and Juan Rigo-Salas scoring and Jake Kunst doing a lot of the play making.
The Spartans will now play one of the other two remaining undefeated teams in Class 3A on the road Tuesday, No. 3 Atlas Prep (7-0). No. 1 Kent Denver is also undefeated at 9-0.
“They’re undeniably a quality team,” Oswald said about Atlas. “This is a game I want to win. This would help make a statement that we are for real; I want teams to be nervous when we step on the pitch.”