The Salida High School boys’ basketball team won its last two games of the 3A Tri-Peaks League tournament to place fifth in the competition and will extend its season.
“It’s great,” Salida head coach Donnie Kaess said about the team’s fifth-place finish. “Now we have a shot at making the regional round of the state tournament.”
The No. 6-seeded Spartans beat No. 7 La Junta 69-59 Friday and then took down No. 4 Lamar 56-51 Saturday in the fifth-place game.
No. 2 seed The Vanguard School beat No. 1 Manitou Springs 71-43 to win the championship. No. 3 St. Mary’s beat No. 5 Colorado Springs Christian 64-54 in the third-place match. La Junta helped the Spartans by beating Atlas Prep, who entered the day one spot ahead of Salida in the Ratings Percentage Index, in the seventh-place game, 63-45.
After Saturday’s game, Salida leaped over several teams in RPI and was sitting at No. 29. Atlas dropped from No. 31 to No. 34.
To place fifth at the league tournament, Salida overcame a pair of slow starts. La Junta led the Spartans 13-7 after the first quarter. However, Salida scored the first 10 points of the second quarter, won the quarter 23-5 and built its lead as high as 18 points.
“La Junta did a good job shutting down Myles (Godina), but then other guys stepped up,” Kaess said.
Several late turnovers in the fourth quarter helped La Junta close the gap, but Salida was able to hold on.
Against Lamar, Salida finished the game much stronger.
“It was exciting,” Kaess said. “It was a close game and came down to the end, but we did a great job finishing.”
The Spartans trailed Lamar 34-32 heading into the fourth. A 3-pointer from sophomore Aaron Morgan and a bucket-and-1 from Godina tied the contest at 40-40. Later, junior Max Ferguson went coast to coast for a basket and Morgan hit a field goal to put Salida up 44-41. Lamar responded with a basket, but then the Spartans made some clutch plays.
Ferguson sank a 3-pointer to make it a two-possession game.
Then, in the last minute with a 3-point lead, Salida made arguably one of its biggest plays of the tournament.
“Lamar was pressing and Max threw a home-run ball to Jonah (Ellis), who made the layup,” Kaess said. “It’s a bit of a gamble when you’re up, but I trusted the boys and they executed perfectly.”
The long pass and basket put Salida up 53-48. Lamar made a late 3-pointer of its own, but free throws from Godina and Ellis helped Salida finish on top.
“Our big guys did a hell of a job,” the coach said. “Myles was our leading scorer, but when they doubled teamed him Leif (Gislason) started making shots. And our guards did a great job getting through their press. Everyone contributed to us winning both of those games.”
Nine different Spartans scored against La Junta. Ellis led the team with 16 points. Gislason scored 14 while Godina had 8, Ferguson added 7, Morgan and sophomore Damon Redfeather scored 6 each, junior Elijah Roberts had 5, sophomore Braden Collins scored 4 and senior Nico Granzella chipped in a 3-pointer.
Godina and Gislason led the team offensively against Lamar, scoring 19 and 16 points, respectively. Ferguson and Ellis both scored 8 while Morgan added 5.
Salida also had nine steals against La Junta, with Ferguson and Gislason each swiping three, and 11 against Lamar led by a trio from Morgan.
The Colorado High School Activities released the Class 3A state basketball bracket Sunday afternoon, and the Spartans were among 32 teams that will compete for the championship.
Salida, which improved to 13-10 overall after the league tournament, earned the No. 28 seed and will play No. 5 Centauri (19-2) in the first round Friday.
The Lady Spartans did not qualify for the district tournament, which St. Mary’s won with a 74-38 victory over Manitou Springs in the championship game.