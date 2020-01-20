The Salida High School boys’ basketball team scored a commanding victory over the Trinidad Miners Saturday at home. Even with junior Myles Godina hurt on the sidelines, the Spartans beat Trinidad by 40 points, 60-20.
“I think we did really good for the most part – playing without our best player and still getting a 40-point win,” SHS head coach Donnie Kaess said.
The coach said the team could have done some things better, like free-throw shooting. Salida’s defense, however, stifled the Miners.
Salida led 13-6 after the first quarter and didn’t give up a basket in the second to take a 28-6 lead into halftime.
“To hold a varsity team to 6 points in a half is pretty incredible,” Kaess said.
The Spartans added 32 after the break while limiting Trinidad to 14 as they cruised to the victory.
Early on, Salida actually trailed Trinidad 6-3. Junior Jonah Ellis then sparked a 10-point run to end the quarter. After scoring a basket, a Salida steal led to a second quick basket from Ellis to put Salida in front. The point guard then sank a 3-pointer on the team’s next possession to put Salida in front, 10-6, before senior R.J. Clayton hit a shot from beyond the arch to end the first.
“Jonah was probably the player of the game,” Kaess said. “I get more impressed with him every game.” In addition to scoring 14 points, Ellis also had five steals, five assists and eight rebounds in the game.
Junior Leif Gislason led Salida with 15 points. He scored 9 in the second quarter, helping the Spartans extended their run from the first quarter to score 25 unanswered points.
In the third quarter, Trinidad hit a pair of 3s and two other field goals. Gislason also stuffed an attempted in-bound alley-oop while the Spartans kept sinking shots.
In the fourth, Salida lets its bench players finish off the Miners.
Junior Elijah Roberts finished with 6 points while Clayton and sophomore Braden Collins both added 5 for the Spartans. Senior Nico Granzella scored 4 points, while junior Max Ferguson and sophomore Damon Redfeather both chipped in 3.
“The kids played hard,” Kaess said. “It was good to get another league win and get everyone on the game.”
Salida improved to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League with the win. Trinidad slipped to 1-9, 0-3.
Salida’s junior varsity also beat Trinidad by about 30 points, the coach said.
On Friday, Salida will play one of the other four teams still undefeated in league play, Manitou Springs (8-2, 4-0). Kaess said he expects to have Godina back for that contest.
“I’m definitely happy with the win, but we’ll have to work really hard this week,” Kaess said. “Manitou is the real deal.”