Near-perfect conditions at Loveland Ski Area made for a fantastic day of skiing for the Lake County Panthers Friday at the final state-qualifying giant slalom race of the high school alpine ski season, coach Danielle Ryan said.
Salidan Gwen Ramsey led Lake County, which includes several other athletes from Chaffee County, at Loveland. Ramsey was 16th after her first run but knocked three seconds off her second run to move up to 11th place in a combined 1 minute, 26.31 seconds.
Lanee Dziura finished 13th while Gabbie Tait crossed 57th, netting her best result of the season.
Maya Nagel had her best run of the year, finishing 47th in the morning. A great second run would have yielded her best result but too much speed off the pitch led her to miss a gate, the coach said.
New racer Lily Leddington also broke out of the back of the pack to finish 69th. Another first-year racer, Maddie Porter, had one of her best runs to finish 65th in the morning, but she double ejected from her skis in the second run after skiing into a low and late rut.
On the boys’ side, senior Kyle Rongstad had one of his career best finishes, crossing in 42nd place. Matt Cairns finished 14th to lead the team while Jace Peters placed 28th.
“It’s really great to see everything come together,” Ryan said. “Sure, there were some bumps in the day, but the hard work all these athletes put in this season is really paying off for all the racers, not just the state qualifiers.”
Just over half the team will now compete in the CHSAA state championships Friday and Saturday at Beaver Creek. The team’s state qualifiers include six of its 12 girls and three of its four boys: Taylor Duel, Michaelah Main, Cassidy Gillis, Ramsey, Rowynn Slivka, Dziura, Cairns, Eddie Glaser and Peters will all be headed to Beaver Creek.
Additionally, Lake County finished with the top two male Skimeisters in the state: Cairns finished first and Peters placed second. Skimeisters compete in all four skiing events in both the Nordic and alpine disciplines: classic, skate, slalom and giant slalom.
“Thousands of hours of training is worth a week of being the two best combined skiers in the state,” Peters said.
“It has just been super fun to have this experience with my coaches and teammates, who have all been super supportive,” Cairns said.
Three female Skimeisters also compete for Lake County. Main finished the season in seventh, Elona Greene placed eighth and Morgan Holm took 14th overall.