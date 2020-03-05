Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds anglers the 2020-2021 fishing season is upon us – fishing licenses became available and valid Sunday.
New this year, the 2020-2021 fishing license is valid March 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021. Regulations and pricing for annual, daily and multi-day fishing licenses can be found in the 2020 Colorado Fishing Brochure, CPW reported in a press release.
For anglers ages 18 through 64, a $10 Habitat Stamp is required with the first license purchase for the year. Youth younger than age 16 can fish for free, and CPW provides opportunities throughout the season to learn how to fish.
Coloradans and nonresident visitors can purchase fishing licenses online, by phone at 800-244-5613, at local CPW offices or at any of hundreds of authorized sales agents statewide.
CPW does not receive general tax dollars, and fishing license fees support all statewide hatchery and fish-stocking operations.
CPW stocks 90 million fish annually into waters throughout Colorado to ensure quality angling opportunities. Waters of Colorado are open to taking fish, amphibians, mollusks and crustaceans both day and night, year-round, except as otherwise provided in the Fishing Regulations Brochure.
“CPW crews will soon be spawning walleyes to replenish our walleye and saugeye fisheries,” CPW Aquatic Section Manager Matt Nicholl said. “They will also be stocking Front Range waters with trout while water temperatures remain cool for added angling opportunities.”
Colorado provides 6,000 miles of streams and more than 1,300 lakes and reservoirs. It’s possible to catch 35 species of warm-water and cold-water fish in the state.
“If you are new to fishing, there are many classes offered around the state. Classes are available for new anglers, families or seasoned anglers that want to learn a new way to fish,” CPW Angler Education Coordinator Howard Horton said.
CPW fishing classes, events, seminars and tournaments are posted on the Fishing News and Events web page at cpw.state.co.us.
Free fishing apps are available on the AppStore or Google Play. The CPW Fishing App allows anglers to research fishing locations and species availability, check water conditions, track catches and read the latest regulations.
The agency’s new Match a Hatch App is designed to help fly anglers identify flies that are hatching in Colorado each month and find an appropriate artificial fly to use.