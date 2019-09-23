The Salida High School boys’ soccer team beat another No. 1-ranked team Saturday in Colorado Springs.
The Spartans, who are currently ranked No. 2 in Class 3A by CHSAA, shut out the top-ranked squad in Class 2A, Fountain Valley, 1-0.
Salida improved to 6-0 with the win.
“We faced yet another different challenge today,” head coach Ben Oswald said. “We’ve had six different challenges and we’ve risen to every one of them.”
On Saturday, however, the Spartans struggled a little in the first half against the Danes.
“I could see the fatigue was there,” Oswald said. “Thursday was physical and fast-paced and an awesome victory for us. We had one day to recover, and then we had to be on the bus at 7:30 to go to Colorado Springs.”
Long grass on the field also slowed down the ball just enough to affect the Spartans.
“We were inches short today on our attack,” Oswald said. “We couldn’t get it through the channels; there was enough resistance where the defender could step in and get the ball.”
In the second half, however, Salida came out and dominated.
“I’m proud of the boys; they dominated the second half,” the coach said. “Fountain Valley only had one attempt on goal in the second half on a corner kick.”
Senior Bowman Russell scored Salida’s lone goal in the second half. On a breakaway, Fountain Valley’s goalie took down Russell in the box, getting a yellow card for the play. Then, on the ensuing penalty kick, Russell kicked it past the Danes’ backup goalie and into the net to give Salida the 1-0 lead.
“We continued to pepper them after that to no avail,” Oswald said. He said their goalie stopped “three bona fide shots” in the game, while the Spartans hit the crossbar two other times.
Junior Max Ferguson also created a lot of chances. “Max did a super job today and had some really good crosses, but we couldn’t get to it on the other end,” Oswald said.
The coach named sophomore twin center midfielder Arlo Follet the “man of the match.”
“He did a great job today covering other guys and cleaning up errors,” Oswald said.
Saturday’s win was Salida’s third over a team that was ranked No. 1 at the time, which also includes victories over Pueblo Centennial and Crested Butte.
The next two weeks, however, will feature some more tough opponents for Salida. The stretch will begin with a home game Thursday against Colorado Springs Christian School. That game will begin at 4 p.m. at Ben Oswald Park.
“It’s nice to be 6-0, and the boys are obviously feeling really positive about things,” Oswald said. “Now we just have to polish what we do.”