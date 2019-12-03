The Salida High School cross-country team raced against some of the top squads from Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada and Colorado at the Nike Cross Nationals Southwest Regional Nov. 23 in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Five runners from the Salida boys’ team finished the 5K in less than 17 minutes to place fifth of 29 teams in the small school division. The small school division included schools with 999 students and fewer. Salida’s enrollment is approximately 354 students.
“Only a private school from Albuquerque, New Mexico (Hope Christian), the 3A state champions from Page, Arizona, a 4A school from Colorado (Battle Mountain) and the 3A state champs from Colorado (Frontier Academy) finished ahead of Salida,” SHS head coach Kenny Wilcox said. “Our guys showed once again that they weren’t just a good team from Colorado, but also a very good team in the region.”
Two of the Lady Spartans’ top runners were unable to compete, and they ended up placing 14th of 20 teams.
Despite having four weeks between state and the regional meet, six Spartans and three Lady Spartans managed to run personal record times at the meet.
“These athletes did an admirable job of maintaining fitness despite some snow and cold,” Wilcox said.
Running at 1,398 feet probably helped the Spartans too, but Wilcox estimated 71 percent of the course was wet, squishy and muddy.”
Senior Finley Petit led the Spartans’ pack in Arizona, crossing 34th of 317 runners in a new personal record of 16 minutes, 27 seconds. Sophomore Elijah Wilcox also ran a PR to place 48th in 16:40, senior Frank DeCew placed 55th in 16:45, sophomore Kuper Banghart crossed 57th with a PR in 16:46, and senior Bean Minor finished 78th in 16:56. Senior Reilly Stack finished in just over 17 minutes, crossing 92nd in 17:02.
“Anytime you have five or more guys in the 16s you’re likely going to have a pretty good day,” coach Wilcox said. “With a well-timed dive, Reilly may have made it six under 17. Last year at Nike, on one of the best teams in school history, we only managed four guys under 17 and this year we nearly had six.”
Three other Spartans also set new personal records in the race, including Jason Joslin (122nd, 17:24), Izayah Baxter (220th, 18:38) and Logan Merriam (300th, 21:23).
The Salida girls’ team took six of its seven state racers to Arizona, but only four competed as “the plague” kept freshmen Quinn Smith and Alex Hebert from running.
Freshman Lanee Dziura ran a new personal record to place 27th of 195 runners in 19:48 and lead the Lady Spartans.
“We all know that Lanee is tough, but she continues to rise to another level because of her mindset,” coach Wilcox said. “I’ll be a rich man if I can figure out how to bottle up that toughness and sell it.”
The next three Lady Spartans all finished within 11 seconds of each other.
Junior Fern Clark placed 109th in 21:41, sophomore Lydia Tonnesen finished 112th in a personal record 21:50, and junior Kaylynn Shaffer crossed 116th in 21:52.
“Fern, Lydia and Kaylynn were never separated by much throughout the race, and I think Lydia might tell you that her teammates helped propel her to a new best time,” coach Wilcox said.
Sophomore Kate Adams was the Lady Spartans’ fifth finisher, knocking another 3:22 off her previous best time to place 160th in 23:50.
“Kate is a prime example of what can be accomplished with an attitude that just won’t quit,” coach Wilcox said.
Shaffer, DeCew, Minor and Stack all ran season-best times at the regional.
Salida’s coaches also competed in Arizona, racing in the citizen’s race. Coach Aaron Blondeau placed 18th in 16:20, Wilcox crossed 20th in 16:26, and David Remington finished 78th in 18:50.
Stack places at nationals
While the Spartans were running in Arizona, several SHS alumni were racing in collegiate championships on the same day.
Taylor Stack scored another All-American honor, finishing third at the NCAA Division II National Championships in Sacramento, California. Stack finished the 10K race in 29:47. Stack’s third-place finish also helped Western Colorado University finish seventh in the team race.
Tyler Stowell helped his team, DeAnza College, to a 13th-place finish at the CCCAA State Cross Country Championships. Stowell was the third finisher for his team.
Although Camden Gillis and Sydney Fesenmeyer, both running for Colorado School of Mines, did not get to run in the DII national meet, their teams wound up as the men’s national champions and the third-place women’s team. Adams State University won the DII women’s team title.
“Saturday, Nov. 23, was a little like Christmas for cross-country aficionados,” coach Wilcox said. “Everywhere you looked, XC was going down.”