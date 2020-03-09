The Salida High School boys’ basketball team took on the No. 5-seeded Centauri Falcons in the first round of the Class 3A state championships Friday. Unfortunately for the Spartans, their shots didn’t start falling until the fourth quarter and No. 28-seeded Salida fell to the Falcons, 65-51.
“We struggled scoring,” said SHS head coach Donnie Kaess. “We missed a ton of shots at the beginning. I think it would have been a different game if we would have converted.”
While the Spartans missed several layups and other close shots early on, Centauri was flying around on defense.
“Their defense was incredible; it was probably the best defense we played all year,” Kaess said about Centauri. “They’re not big, they just played super-aggressive man defense.”
In the first quarter, senior Nico Granzella sank a 3-pointer to give Salida its only lead of the contest, 3-2. Sophomore Aaron Morgan then ended the quarter with a trey to help Salida go into the second trailing by 5 points, 15-10.
In the second, juniors Myles Godina and Leif Gislason both picked up their third fouls, forcing the bigs to watch most of the quarter from the bench.
“We had several offensive fouls – they were getting in position and taking charges,” Kaess said. “Those are 50-50 calls, whether it’s a charge or a block, and they all seemed to go (Centauri’s) way.”
Centauri stretched its lead to 30-12, but sophomore Damon Redfeather came off the bench and helped Salida finish the half strong. “He hit two 3s and got us going,” Kaess said. “But we couldn’t get anyone else going until the fourth.”
Trailing 30-19 to start the third, junior Jonah Ellis hit a 3-pointer and Gislason made a shot inside, but that was all of the offense Salida managed.
“That third quarter with 5 points killed us,” Kaess said.
Centauri led 49-24 to start the fourth.
In the final quarter, Salida scored more points than it did in the first three quarters combined – 27. Junior Elijah Roberts hit back-to-back 3s followed by a pair of free throws. Ellis and Morgan also hit shots from behind the arch and Salida won the fourth by 11 points.
Godina, Gislason and Roberts fouled out.
“Myles and Leif were in foul trouble the whole game,” the coach said. “They probably only played half of the game.”
Ellis twisted his ankle and was limited in the second half, and sophomore Braden Collins took a bad fall, hitting his back and head on the floor. Collins wasn’t able to finish the game, but Kaess said he thinks he’ll be OK.
“Several things added up to us not being able to play like we wanted to,” Kaess said.
The coach, however, was happy with the effort his players gave.
“I was really happy with the kids’ effort,” Kaess said. “They all played their butt off.”
The loss ends Salida’s season with a 13-11 overall record, a big improvement from a year ago when the team finished 8-15. Friday’s game was also the first time the Salida boys made it to the state basketball tournament since the 2009-2010 season.
Kaess doesn’t think it will be another 10 years before the team returns to state.
“I fully expect to be back in the tournament next year,” Kaess said. “Our goal is to go further.”
Most of the Spartans who played on Friday will get that opportunity.
“We pretty much have the same team coming back except for Nico,” Kaess said. “It’s really exciting. Plus we have some really good kids coming up. The future of this program is looking bright; we should be able to compete for a long time.”
On Saturday, Centauri beat the Tri-Peaks regular-season champion, Manitou Springs, 68-53, to advance to the quarterfinals against No. 4 Manual. The Vanguard School, the No. 2 seed, is now the league’s lone team remaining in the tournament and will take on No. 10 Sterling next.
Salida can look forward to next year.
“I’m really happy with the way the season went and I’m looking forward to building on it next year,” Kaess said. “They’ll have to put in the work in the offseason, but I think we can make a better run next year.”