The Salida High School football team celebrated the end of its season with an awards banquet Wednesday at Fun Street Family Arcade.
In addition to a dozen team awards, a handful of Spartans also received honors from the 2A Intermountain League.
Quarterback Zayne Walker and wide receiver Ben Fuller both made the Intermountain League’s offensive team while linebacker Jesse Camp made the Intermountain defensive team.
Raymond Clinton, Braden Collins and Coltyn Gross all received honorable mentions from the league.
The team also recognized its leaders at various positions, in addition to giving out some special awards.
Walker won a trio of player awards. He was named the varsity MVP, he won the Spartan Award for representing the team the best, and he also won the Offensive Back Award.
Camp also won a trio of player awards, including the Heart of a Spartan, Linebacker and Offensive Lineman awards.
Collins and Eddie Glaser both received the Spartans Shield award.
Fuller received the Defensive Back Award and the Receiver Award.
River Holmbeck won the Defensive Lineman Award.
Kicker Sebastian Niehoff won the team’s Special Teams Award.
“It went really well,” Salida head coach Matt Luttrell said about the awards ceremony. “(I) would like to give a shout-out to the arcade for letting us hold our banquet there, Dan Evans for being the best athletic trainer in the state, hands down, and (assistant coach) John Wallis for all he does without anyone knowing how much work he does.”