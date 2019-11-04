After a slow start, the Salida High School football defense stepped up and made some big stops in the final game of the season Friday at Bayfield. Turnovers and big plays on special teams, however, hurt the Spartans, who ended up losing the contest 51-0.
“Our defense played really well; we just couldn’t get established on offense,” Salida head coach Matt Luttrell said. “We put the ball on the ground more than we wanted.”
Bayfield scored on its first two possessions to go up 14-0.
The Spartans responded with a few first-down plays of their own but fumbled the ball on three consecutive drives. Salida’s defense, however, stepped up to force Bayfield to punt and then turn the ball over on downs to keep the game close.
After the third turnover, Bayfield found the end zone again to take a 21-0 lead.
Right before halftime, the Wolverines started at Salida’s 23-yard line after a bad bounce on a punt. Junior Raymond Clinton and sophomore Braden Collins both made tackles for losses, forcing Bayfield to kick a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the half and go up 24-0.
To start the second half, Bayfield scored twice before running an offensive play. The Wolverines returned the kickoff for a touchdown and later returned a punt for a touchdown to pull away.
Senior quarterback Zayne Walker took over the play-calling duties in the fourth quarter and helped Salida move the ball, but SHS was never able to find the end zone.
“He did a good job,” Luttrell said about Walker. “He got us some first downs here and there, and I was excited to see him lead the team one last time.”
He said it was hard for him to coach the other seniors one last time too after working with them for the last four years.
“I tip my hat off to them for not giving up,” Luttrell said. “The seniors played their hearts out and did the best they could while our young guys continued to get better.”
Senior Jessie Camp was the team’s leading tackler in the game, with nine, and in the season.
With the loss, Salida finishes 1-8 overall and 1-3 in the 2A Intermountain League. Bayfield improved to 4-5, 3-1.
“It was tough on all of us, but we found a way to get a win and put something together at the end,” Luttrell said about Salida’s season. “I’m excited to see where the kids go from here.”
He was also grateful to Crossfit Alkaline for helping get the team in shape this year. “I truly believe that’s why we didn’t have any big injuries,” the coach said.
The 2A Intermountain League champion, Pagosa Springs (5-4, 4-0), was the only team from the league that made the Class 2A state playoffs. Pagosa got the No. 13 seed and will play No. 4 Delta in the first round. Rifle, Sterling and Resurrection Christian got the No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds, respectively.