Salida High School boys’ soccer continued its undefeated run with a 4-0 win over St. Mary’s Thursday in Colorado Springs.
The Spartans (11-0-1, 4-0-1 in Tri-Peaks League) used a second-half hat trick from senior Cole Walters-Schaler to get by the Pirates (3-9-0, 2-4-0 in Tri-Peaks League).
Senior Quinn Bosanko drew first blood early for the Spartans, stealing the ball in the middle of the field, dribbling past a few St. Mary’s defenders and finishing from about 20 yards out in the fourth minute.
From there, the Spartans didn’t seem like they were on top of their game, head coach Ben Oswald said, and the score remained 1-0 Salida at halftime.
Walters-Schaler scored his first goal of the game, a solo effort, two minutes into the second half, and the rout was on.
Three minutes later, Walter-Schaler scored again, receiving a through ball from sophomore Riggs Gorby and finishing.
In the 65th minute, sophomore Evan Wright, a substitute for injured senior Bowman Russell, was pushed over in the penalty box. Walters-Schaler buried the ensuing penalty kick to get his hat trick.
Oswald gave kudos to sophomore goalkeeper Quinn Phillips for staying on his toes during a game in which he didn’t have much to do and making the one save he needed to preserve the shutout.
He also gave kudos to Walters-Schaler for scoring three goals, but Oswald said his players of the game were sophomore Arlo Follet and Bosanko for doing the grunt work in central midfield. Oswald said it’s hard to choose players of the game right now because everyone is playing pretty well.
Oswald said he’s a little concerned about injuries for the Spartans, because it’s important the team is healthy coming up to playoffs.
Next up for the Spartans is a trip to Lamar at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a home contest at 4 p.m. Monday at Ben Oswald Park.