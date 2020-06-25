Spartans and Demons return to the field

Salida and Buena Vista returned to the field and began playing summer baseball this week.
The teams are both fielding 15U and 18U teams, with the 18U team similar to a varsity squad.
After a pair of games in Buena Vista the two teams are even in the series so far, 1-1.
Salida’s 18U team won the first contest on Tuesday 7-4 with Zayne Walker pitching all 7 innings for Salida. Buena Vista, however, used good base running Thursday to even the series with a 3-2 victory.
Meanwhile, Salida’s 15U team won 12-6 Tuesday but lost 12-7 on Thursday.
Chance Gulliford took the mound for Salida Thursday in the 18U contest, striking out 13 batters in six innings and only giving up one earned run. Gulliford graduated from Cotopaxi this year and has committed to play ball for Adams State University,
The Spartans only committed a couple errors in the game, but Buena Vista capitalized on them. The Demons scored their second run before it got its second hit in the game.
“I’m happy the kids are out there,” said Salida coach Lee Lewis. “Let’s take our lumps now and learn from them,” noting that a few mistakes cost them, but he’s OK as long as they learn from them.
With runners on second and third in the second inning, the Demons jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Buena Vista first scored first on a fielder’s choice and later scored on a passed ball.
However, Salida fought back and tied the game.
In the fifth inning Leif Gislason got hit by a pitch and took second on an errant pick off attempt. Gislason then swiped both third and home on wild pitches to get Salida on the board, 2-1.
In the sixth Nico Granzella started the inning by walking. Brandon Pursell then put the ball in play and reached base on a Buena Vista error while Granzella ran hard to score the tying run.
Josh Zimmerman started the bottom of the sixth by hitting a double for Buena Vista. Gulliford then struck out the next batter, but the catcher dropped it and Zimmerman was able to score. Gulliford struck out the next three batters to get four of his 13 strikeouts in the sixth.
Before Salida got a chance to tie the game, however, it was called due to a 2-hour time limit.
“It was fun,” Lewis said. “It’s always fun coaching those close games and strategizing how to manufacture runs.”
Lewis also said he’s just letting the kids hit, getting everybody in the games so they can all learn and grow.
The two teams will play twice in Salida next on Tuesday and Thursday at Marvin Park with the 15U team taking the field at 5:30 p.m. and the 18U contest to follow.
