The Salida boys' soccer team beat Alamosa 4-0 in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Saturday.
Flyn Brown scored three goals and Arlo Folet added a fourth for the Spartans.
The No. 1 seeded Salida Spartans will now play the winner of the No. 16 The Academy versus No. 17 DSST: Green River Ranch game on Tuesday in the second round.
See Monday's edition of the Mountain Mail for the complete story.
