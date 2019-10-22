Future possibilities
Salida’s purchase of 64.43 acres in the Arkansas Hills just east of the city from the Union Pacific Railroad at a cost of $222,539 will ultimately benefit recreation and open space.
The property consists of two roughly triangular parcels north and east of the UP tracks in – for the most part – the hilly area bordering the rail yard.
The northern edge of the property reaches to the F Street bridge, and the southern boundary extends to a line east of an extension of Chilcott Street.
Going back several years, the city had sought an agreement with the UP to get a bike and pedestrian crossing over the railroad tracks northeast of the bridge to connect to Arkansas Hills trails. Though it had been discussed, an agreement on the crossing never happened.
This purchase does not include provisions for a crossing at the bridge. This means that technically bikers and hikers jumping the tracks to get to the trail system will still be trespassing on railroad property, though the UP has not attempted to prevent crossings.
The northern boundary of land the city is acquiring approaches the southern end of the existing trail system. In the future trails could eventually be developed on portions of newly purchased land.
The UP has been difficult to work with over the years. However, more recently the city has been able to negotiate agreements with the railroad on a parking area east of the bridge prior to last week’s purchase.
That the city was able to come to terms with the UP on the 64 acres indicates that perhaps an agreement on the crossing over the tracks east of the bridge can still be worked out.
Approach reasonable
Last week’s story that revegetation work on the Hill Ranch could take 10 years came as something of a shock. Would it really take a full decade to get grass to grow on the ranch just north of Centerville off U.S. 285?
Consultants Gerry Knapp and Paul Flack told county commissioners last week that it may take a full decade before the project is complete.
That seems like a long time to grow grass on the ranch now owned by Pueblo West, but then the two are taking a methodical approach to the project.
Over the past 10-12 years a series of relatively short-term efforts to get grass to grow at the ranch have not been successful.
This year the project consisted of test plots and flood irrigation with different grass seed varieties to determine which would fare best on ranch soils.
Next season other grass varieties will be tested as well, using sprinklers for irrigation.
Planting grass seed, watching it grow, then comparing results will take time, especially when factoring in differing weather conditions over various seasons.
But this slow, steady approach appears reasonable, especially when considering the time it takes to conduct tests and when compared to the shotgun approach of previous efforts to revegetate the ranch since its 2006 purchase.
It may take several years, but this plan appears as if it could achieve desired results – that is, to get a grass to grow at the ranch using what Mother Nature provides for moisture.
55 percent contained
The Decker Fire now stands at 8,723 acres with 612 personnel fighting the blaze and containment at 55 percent, up from last week’s 30 percent.
Continuing dry, windy weather with only minimal moisture in the forecast means the fire will continue burning. The good news is crews have been able to build lines between the fire and nearby homes to the north, northeast and east.
— MJB